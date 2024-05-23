Specialist dairy group to provide vital industry connections

Ken Garner, Manager Dairy, Livestock Systems Branch, Department of Primary Industries commented on the launch of the Dairy Registry, "In NSW, the dairy industry thrives on collaboration and strong personal connections. The SFIRP program highlighted the need to facilitate that collaboration across the dairy service sector to enable service providers to connect with dairy farmers in a more efficient and targeted way. The Dairy Registry is aimed at taking collaboration to thenext level by ensuring our farmers have access to the services and support required for current success and future growth."