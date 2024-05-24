What's on around Singleton and surrounds

A Decade of Inflation - Braddon Snape Exhibition
Until May 26: Singleton Arts & Cultural Centre
A Decade of Inflation surveys the three-dimensional artworks created by Dr Braddon Snape over the past 10 years, from his early experiments with the inflated steel process through different phases of development to his most recent work, which introduces light as an important new material. Snape is a nationally recognised artist who specialises in three-dimensional art practice, including large-scale public artworks. Over the past 27 years, he has worked in sculpture, installation, video, and performance, creating conceptually rich works that reflect his sophisticated understanding of materials, media and site.
Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish Boat Show
May 24-26 Maitland Showground
The Outdoor Show has something for everyone - lots of exhibitors, free entertainment, food and Light refreshments, gate prize and free car parking. Or if you are in the market then there is a wealth of knowledge you can tap into by talking to the exhibitors which can help you make the right decision when it comes to your requirements. You could also be the lucky winner of the $9000 gate prize kindly sponsored by Active 4x4/Kimberley Kampers just by filling out the entry ticket and placing it in the barrel at Active 4 x 4 site.
Taste of Wollombi
June 1-10
Join us from 1st - 10th June 2024 in the enchanting Hunter Valley for the Wollombi Taste Festival, a spectacular celebration of local cuisine and wine set against the historic charm of Wollombi. Perfect for a day trip or an extended escape, come celebrate community, culture and the joy of food in our authentic tiny town. We cant wait to welcome you to our table.
Smoke in Broke Barbecue Festival
McNamara Park, June 8-9
Join us for a weekend full of barbecue, good times, live music, supporting small businesses and making memories. We're here to feed you, share great BBQ products, celebrate BBQ at events, and we even teach y'all the art of crafting damn good BBQ from pit to plate. Whether you're a seasoned smoker or just like to add a bit of BBQ to your social calendar, you are in the right place.
Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces
June 7-9
Join us in Merriwa for the annual Festival of the Fleeces, held every June long weekend, featuring Friday's opening night, Saturday's festival, and Sunday's bush poet's breakfast.
