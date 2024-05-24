What's on around Singleton and surrounds

The Outdoor Show has something for everyone - lots of exhibitors, free entertainment, food and Light refreshments, gate prize and free car parking. Or if you are in the market then there is a wealth of knowledge you can tap into by talking to the exhibitors which can help you make the right decision when it comes to your requirements. You could also be the lucky winner of the $9000 gate prize kindly sponsored by Active 4x4/Kimberley Kampers just by filling out the entry ticket and placing it in the barrel at Active 4 x 4 site.