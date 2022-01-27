news, local-news,

Changes in the education syllabus has strengthened the connection between schools and their local shows, according to AgShows NSW the peak body representing 192 local agricultural shows in the state. The changes to the curriculum include a renewed focus of Australian food and fibre production; making ag shows the perfect environment for learning. "To connect to the syllabus, an excursion to the local agricultural show can reinforce students' learning and give them opportunities to be involved in project based learning, to design a product and enter into a competition or display," President of AgShows NSW, Tim Capp, said. After two years of show cancellations caused by COVID, Mr Capp says show are looking forward to hosting students again. "Students who gain first hand experience at their local agricultural show are able to reflect on their learning and conceptualise and draw conclusions about what they experienced and observed." "It is experiential learning at its best and builds a students' formative skills to participate, or perhaps even later judge, from those primary first hand experiences. Many schools initiate school contribution from an early stage of learning," he said. The Australian Curriculum addresses learning about food and fibre production through humanities and social sciences, geography, science and technology, and mathematics. There are many examples of schools and shows working together for the benefits of student education all over the state, according to Mr Capp. St Catherine's College in Singleton was on the winner's podium this year at the Sydney Royal when it's Bonny Brooke Angus Steer won the schools Champion virtual taste test. They also won the Champion School Steer and Reserve Champion School Steer Carcase, which placed in the 2021 Stan Hill Trophy team - awarded to the Limousin breed with three carcasses scoring 265.5 from a possible 300. A kindergarten to year 12 school, the show team has pupils from year three and up, who contribute and run its own prime sheep enterprise, purebred and cross cattle breeders, chickens, free range pigs and more recently donkeys under the guidance of Agriculture teacher, Joanna Towers. "The donkeys are a recent project as guardian animals to prevent wild dog attacks. Our students are handling them and working with them so we can worm, treat them and check their feet. There has been a lot of interest in them as it is a reasonably new initiative," Ms Towers said. "Rather than lose interest in showing after all our spring shows were cancelled due to COVID, we have set our sights on showing at the Ekka for the Brisbane Royal. Why not, our students are very keen to get back into showing, hopefully performing stronger than ever," she added. On the western plains, Coonamble Primary School teachers work the syllabus into the art program, enabling each student to spend term one and part of term two creating a major piece to enter into the show. "Our objective is for every single student at the school to have a piece of their own art to enter in the show. For some they may even be able to choose their favourite piece," teacher and Coonamble Show member, Emily Ryan said. "I know from my own personal experience, how thrilling it is to race into the pavilion to see something you have made being featured as part of the show. It is pure excitement for all the children and for some it really opens up a whole new dimension of the show." "Coonamble High School is also involved in our annual show, with its Bovine Appreciation Club, young judges and importantly by helping the committee set up for the yearly event. This support has been invaluable to the committee," Ms Ryan said. "The show committee allocates space every year in the pavilion for all the schools, the preschool and childcare centres to have a display to showcase their projects and learning outcomes to the wider community," she added. In the Hunter Valley, agriculture teacher at St Joseph's Aberdeen, Lisa Bright, believes participating and competing in show events drives her students to achieve. At St Joseph's we have a very comprehensive paddock-to-plate program and have shown beef cattle and stud cattle at Sydney Royal, we have prepared vegetables for regional shows and more recently shown chickens. "All levels of show competition motivates and drives my students to prepare well, to do their best and learn from every experience - it is learning at its best," Mrs Bright said. "Competing in these events helps students gain important life skills. One of my proudest moments was at the 2021 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, started by former St Joseph's teacher, Lynda MacCallum and her husband Jim. It was the Sunday before and when we were setting up I noticed almost everyone there had a connection to St Joseph's, there were former students, teachers, the current secretary - it was a really proud moment for me." "It also reflects that once these students begin competing in shows they develop a sense of responsibility and community that stays with them for life," Mrs Bright said. In Taree, Chatham High School agriculture teacher Yan Kleynhans' says students recently elected their fourth show team committee. This committee of students, elected by their fellow students, takes full responsibility for the school's show team. "This committee and our show team are then the beneficiaries of training in personal and leadership development, they learn how to conduct a meeting, how to address people, public speaking, how to write a proper letter, applications - all invaluable and necessary skills required in life, as well as the many and varied skills associated with showing," Mr Kleynhans said. "It works: giving our students that responsibility, pushing them to grow personally and in a professional manner, and teaching them from very young how to conduct themselves. Often what our students learn and the experiences they gain will be invaluable," he added. For the last three years, members of the show team have also been elected school and vice captains. "We have had students who started out quite shy but went on to place well in regional public speaking competitions. Our members have been judges in regional shows and one of current year 12 students has recently been appointed the new treasurer for Wingham Beef Week. " "Our Chatham HIgh School team shows at the Sydney Royal, Canberra Royal, the Ekka and all shows in between. The students helped organise inter school qualifier shows in February and March to gain qualifying points just so they could show at Sydney." "These children are becoming very important members of our communities," Mr Kleynhans said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/3d3c31fb-43d6-4f93-ab0f-ae3bb99c8853.jpg/r0_66_969_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Agricultural shows provide the perfect environment for student learning