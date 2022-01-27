news, local-news,

Hunter Schools Mountain Bike Championships will take place this Sunday, January 30 at the Maison Dieu track. Run for the first time by the Singleton Mountain Bile Club the event was to be held last year but was postponed due to the wet weather. Sponsored by Glencore the competition has so far attracted nearly 400 competitors with many keen riders in the kindergarten and year 2 classes. With sunny conditions of 32 degrees and the track looking good everything is in place for a COVID safe event. This event is a relay event for both primary and secondary students from any school. Teams will be made up of 2-3 riders from the same school. One rider will be on the track at a time, and the team that completes the most amount of laps in the given time wins. Primary Students will have a 90-minute race. A rider will be able to start a final lap right up until the 90-minute timer goes off. Secondary Students will have a full 180 minutes of racing with riders being able to go out for another lap until 180 minutes of racing is Maison Dieu MTB Park will be closed to the general public while the race takes place. The track is prime condition with many hours of prep work taking place by Singleton MTB Club volunteers over the past few weeks. Event set-up will begin Saturday afternoon. Please go around or under any tape or bunting that is out on the track. For those attending, COVID rules will apply including scanning your QR code on entry to the park. A massive shout out to Singleton Scout Group, who will be turning the snags on the day. They will have drinks and other items for sale as well. Registration: https://my.raceresult.com/184551/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/a015c46e-fcd6-489a-8717-c12bb7ffb5b7.jpg/r2_42_808_498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

