Rodeo sets records

The 2024 Complete Parts Singleton Rodeo attracted a record number of entries, 445 in total, and the crowd attendance was a sell-out as perfect autumn weather on Saturday saw many families enjoying all the spills and thrills of the cowboys and cowgirls.
Run by the Northern Agricultural Association's (NAA) rodeo committee led by Robbie George with great support from his family and other volunteers the annual event has battled wet weather cancellations, and the COVID-19 cancellation in recent years, so everyone was extremely pleased with the outcome of the 2024 event.
NAA president Deb Townsend wanted to thank Robbie and his committee for all the hard work they have put in for many years in the running the rodeo.
And this year long awaited rodeo equipment the NAA purchased arrived just in time for its debut. Now instead of hiring the equipment a new chute, a new steer undecorating box and loading ramp are fully owned by the NAA.
"It was a substantial investment by the NAA to buy the equipment but we have sought to own our own for a number of years," said Ms Townsend. "This equipment will be great for our young rodeo competitors and help them develop their skills."
The NAA is yet to finalise how much was raised for this year's charity the Mark Hughes Foundation.
A star of the competition was Kempsey's Levi Ward who won two events the U18 Saddle Bronc and the Novice Bull Ride. From Kundabung, Ward was crowned Junior Bull Ride champion in the 14-18 division at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) National Finals Rodeo held in Tamworth in January this year.
Local junior competitors to do well included Logan and Bailey George in the U14 Mini Bull Ride. The tied equal first with Cody Searle.
In the 8-U11 Mini Bull Ride Glendonbrook's Judd Thomas came first.
In the rope and tie event another national champion Heath Nichols placed first with local Josh Barnett third. Nichols also came third in the steer wrestling.
In the Group Open Bull Ride Winner takes all - Dungog's Tom Hudson aboard Bog Hole took the honours with a score of 83.
Only a few weeks ago competing at his home town's rodeo he won the Tony Hudson Memorial Award when he won the Open Bull Ride. The award is named in honour of his grandfather who president of the Dungog Rodeo for many years.
