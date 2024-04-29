Pokolbin's Casuarania Estate seeks $48 million redevelopment approval

Once the home to master chef Peter Meier, Casuarina Estate on Hermitage Road, Pokolbin is subject of a development application for a $48 million make-over.
The 10 hectare property that includes a restaurant, several residents and guest rooms was opened by Mr Meier in 1983. At that time he was known as the Flambé King for his table-side cooking, forging Casuarina as a legendary award-winning fine dining experience.
He made a name for himself at Rothbury Estate, also in Pokolbin, before he moved on to open his own restaurant and guest accommodation at Casuarina Estate.
At Casuarina's peak in the late 1980's and 1990's, the restaurant was considered among the finest in the Hunter Valley. Mr Meier sold the property in 2001 for $2.6m.
The Australian Financial Review reported that a Sydney buyer bought the property that includes a 4.8ha vineyard in 2021 for $3.9m.
Now the owners Zhong Commercial Properties have submitted an amended DA for partial demolition, the change of use of Casuarina Manor to a storage facility, alterations and additions to the restaurant and themed-suites tourist accommodation buildings.
The DA also seeks a new outdoor pool and pool house, new tourist accommodation buildings, a new cellar door, a new dwelling, driveways and 186 parking spaces, and other ancillary works.
Given the value and scale of the development the DA was referred by Singleton Council to the Hunter & Central Coast Regional Planning Panel late last year for their assessment.
According to the Statement of Environment Effects the proposed amending development application will enhance the operations on the site through the provision of a high quality architecturally designed development consistent with the vision for the Hunter Valley Wine Country region.
The proposal includes Turnkey Suites (32 suites including 2 accessible suites).
In the DA it says the function room would have a 450 people capacity and the restaurant could have 250 patrons.
At the Council's briefing it was noted the application largely complies with the LEP however, Council is clarifying boundary setbacks to adjoining vineyards under the Spray Drift management requirements.The DA had been publicly notified and no submissions received.
