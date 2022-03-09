The Singleton Argus
Nerves as flood waters rise and rise

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 9 2022 - 9:26pm
Some Singleton residents would have had a stressful night watching the flood level rise after evacuations and major flooding yesterday.

