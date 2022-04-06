The Singleton Argus
Northern Agricultural Association to receive funding under Country Shows Support Package for 2022 Singleton Show

By Mathew Perry
Updated April 6 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:54am
COUNTRY SHOW: (L-R) Singleton Shows David Williams, Roslyn Shearer and Cheryl Marshall with Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell on Wednesday, April 6. Picture: Supplied

The organisers of the Singleton Show will receive a $45,000 grant from the NSW government to support its return in 2022.

Local News

