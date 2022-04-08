The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Council to receive $658,511 in funding as part of Preparing Australia Program

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOOD: Flood waters on the Hunter River in Singleton on Wednesday, March 9 2022. Picture: Ian Munz

Singleton Council will receive $658,511 in funding to reduce the risk and impact to communities of large-scale natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.