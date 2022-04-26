The Singleton Argus
NSW wins second PBR Origin event in Tamworth

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 26 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:12am
ORIGIN: Team NSW captain Cody Heffernan of Singleton competing in the PBR Australia Origin II event at the AELEC Arena in Tamworth on Saturday, April 23. Picture: Supplied

Team New South Wales has edged out Queensland in the second Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia Origin Series event in Tamworth on Saturday, April 23.

