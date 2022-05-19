After an extensive judging period, Business Singleton is thrilled to announce the finalists in the 2022 Business Awards.
There are 39 finalists across 15 categories including the two highly popular 'People's Choice' categories voted by the entire Singleton community.
Business Singleton President Sue Gilroy said according to the judges' feedback this year's entries were of a very high calibre, with all entrants putting in a lot of effort with their submissions.
"I would like to congratulate this year's finalists and also thank everyone who put in the time and effort to enter," Ms Gilroy said.
"This year would have to be one of the most awards in the past 32 years since the awards began with over 235 award nominations which then translated into 76 awards submissions, which is a fantastic reflection of the importance that the local awards holds for many"
"In submitting their entry into the awards judging process it allows a business or individual to be recognised for their achievements and importantly allows them to benchmark themselves against their peers but reflect on their services, operations and employment' Gilroy added.
The 2022 Singleton Business Awards are delivered by Business Singleton however this is only possible thanks to the volunteer judging panel and the support of our sponsors.
Business Singleton would like to acknowledge the support and sincerely thank our platinum presenting partners; NSW Mining, Glencore, Yancoal, Local Buying Foundation, Singleton Council, AGL, along with our supporting partners Hunter Valley Operations, Next Move Property, TAFE NSW, CPR Pest Management, Morgan Engineering and Bloomfield.
All judges for the awards were highly successful businesspeople from throughout the Hunter, who all volunteered their time to assess all entries and Business Singleton sincerely thanks them too for their contribution towards the Awards.
Winners of the awards and the coveted 'Business of the Year' award will be announced at the gala presentation event on Friday 17 June at Club Singleton. Tickets for the gala are currently available to finalists as part of a pre-sale and tickets will be release to the wider general public at 9am on 26th May 2022.
2022 Singleton Business Awards Finalists Business Leader of the Year Proudly Sponsored by Local Buying Foundation:
. Anita White, Witmore
. Sheree Klasen, Next Move Property .
. Tasmin Young, Hunter Valley Supports
Young Business Leader of the Year Proudly Sponsored by AGL:
. Clara Riddle, Supreme Sandstone
. Julian White, Peter Drayton Wines
. Lili Robinson, August Bloom
Excellence in Micro Business Proudly Sponsored by Glencore
. Hunter Urban Dance Studio
. Hunter Valley Elite Window Tinting
. Phoenix Remedial Massage & Fitness
Excellence in Small Business Proudly Sponsored by Yancoal:
. Black Diamond Clinic
. Invent Air
. Supreme Sandstone
Excellence in Large Business Proudly Sponsored by NSW Mining:
. Morgan Engineering
. Ourcare Services
. Peter Drayton Wines
Outstanding Start-up Proudly Sponsored by Singleton Council:
. 22TEN Legal
. August Bloom
. Hunter River Times
Community Superstar Proudly Sponsored by TAFE NSW :
. Joblink Plus
. Singleton Neighbourhood Centre Inc.
. Witmore
Employee of the Year Proudly Sponsored by Rotary Club of Singleton:
. Janice Lawrence, Hunter Valley Supports
. Kate Munzenberger, Joblink Plus
. Toni Ball, Witmore
Excellence in Retail Proudly Sponsored by Hunter Valley Operations:
. Little Secrets Boutique
. Meyn Street Meats
. Redbournberry Clothing Co.
Excellence in Lifestyle & Wellbeing Proudly Sponsored by Morgan Engineering:
. Hunter Urban Dance Studio
. Singleton Golf Club
. The Shed Fitness
Excellence in Professional Services Proudly Sponsored by Bloomfield:
. Aqua Legal & Conveyancing
. Sincerus Mindset Coaching & Training
. Valley Blockout Blinds
Excellence in Hospitality, Tourism & Events Proudly Sponsored by Next Move Property:
. Peter Drayton Wines
. Rafa's truck
. The Hunter Bartender
People's Choice Award Favourite Business:
. HSV Heaven
. The Mochaccino Bar
. The Shed Fitness
People's Choice Award Best Customer Service:
. HSV Heaven
. Shylie's Playground & Fitness
. The Mochaccino Bar
