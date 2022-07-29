It is just over three years ago that members of the Singleton and Branxton Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) attended a tragic house fire in Singleton.
They responded to an emergency incident in the early hours of June 26, 2019 to find a house in Brittliffe Close well alight.
2019: The house destroyed in the June 26 fire that claimed the lives of three children.
In extremely dangerous conditions, three firefighters entered the property to conduct a search and rescue while other firefighters commenced attacking the blaze.
Two children, twin five-year-old girls, were rescued from the property but tragically lost their lives a short time later. A third child, an 11-year-old boy, was located deceased inside the home after the fire was extinguished. The mother and another child, an 8-year-old girl, managed to escape the home but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
Those firefighters who attended that fatal house fire gathered in Singleton at the 444 fire station last week for a special ceremony to recognise their courageous actions.
They were joined by their families who were especially thanked in an emotional speech by Singleton Fire & Rescue captain Bruce Ambrose.
"We love what we do but its moments like this that we realise we can only do our job thanks to the support of our families," he said.
"They should be recognised for their wonderful support." He also commended his crew on their efforts to save the family members.
Attending the ceremony to present the awards was FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter who said the firefighters were a credit to both FRNSW and the communities they protect and serve.
"They exemplify the proud legacy of courageous service that is the hallmark of NSW firefighters," Commissioner Baxter said.
Recipients of the Unit Commendation for Courageous Action:
Hugh Miles (Rutherford); Christopher Taylor (Singleton); and Mitchell Tull (Singleton).
Recipients of the Unit Commendation for Meritorious Service:
Captain Bruce Ambrose (Singleton); Deputy Captain Joseph Adamthwaite (Singleton); Deputy Captain Jon Deaves (Singleton); Deputy Captain Ian Stevenson (Branxton); Senior Firefighter Garth Faine (Emergency Services Academy); Senior Firefighter Glen Whittorn (Emergency Services Academy); Jason Carter (Singleton); Gregg Dann (Singleton); Luke Davis (Singleton); John Gilbert - dec. (Singleton); Darren Hamilton (Singleton); Scott Kidd (Singleton); John Bridge (Kurri Kurri); Tracey Malloch (Branxton); Steven Murrell (Branxton); Adam Pozywio (Branxton);Nathan Rule (Branxton); and Luke Turner (Branxton).
Recipient of the Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation:Andrew Porters (Singleton).
