Applications open for the Hunter Expert Panel, part of the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund

Updated August 10 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:14am
Regional leaders and community representatives are being called on to apply for positions on Regional Expert Panels that will provide local knowledge and advice on projects and initiatives designed to support economic diversification and create future jobs in coal mining communities.

