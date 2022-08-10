Regional leaders and community representatives are being called on to apply for positions on Regional Expert Panels that will provide local knowledge and advice on projects and initiatives designed to support economic diversification and create future jobs in coal mining communities.
A competitive recruitment process will be run to identify community representatives who can provide regionally specific advice on applications for funding through the NSW Government's $25million Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
Mr Hanger said applications are now open for positions across four Regional Expert Panels in the Hunter, Illawarra, Central West and North West regions that will have a say in how the Fund is invested towards projects and initiatives such as strategic planning and workforce development programs, the development of enabling infrastructure and the establishment of new industries and employment opportunities.
"The Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund will play an important role in ensuring coal mining communities in NSW have a strong and vibrant future and Regional Expert Panel members will play a part in helping to ensure funding is invested in projects that best suit local needs," Mr Hanger said.
"We are seeking applications from people who have knowledge of the economic or commercial activity and opportunities of their coal mining region, or can represent the interests of community groups in coal mining regions.
"Between 20 and 40 positions will be available across the four coal mining regions, with 5 to 10 positions to be appointed for each Regional Expert Panel."
Mr Hanger said Regional Expert Panels will include members with a diverse range of skills, gender, expertise, backgrounds and experiences who will meet on a regular basis and be remunerated for their role on the panel.
"It will also be essential for panel members to leverage their local knowledge and expertise to provide advice on how projects from their area will support the growth of future industries and career opportunities," Mr Hanger said.
For more information about the opportunities, including how to apply, visit www.nsw.gov.au/RoyaltiesRejuvenation.
Applications will close at 5pm on Monday 5 September 2022.
