Teenager is running from Sydney to Armidale to raise funds for Win the Day

Four months in, Mac has spent many hours in rehabilitation and is on his third round of chemotherapy. He has lost 10 kilos, all of his hair and the ability to walk. His family say that despite this, he has gained an immense insight into what it is to suffer yet push past pain and discomfort to achieve real progress. The cancer is currently behaving, it has shrunk almost entirely. Mac has worked hard to regain weight and build muscle: he can sit up on his own, transfer on his own from wheelchair to bed (and back again) and as recent as the last two weeks, he can now stand up with the aid of hand rails.