Latest in Singleton's by-election count

At the close of voting at 6pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 the ballot boxes were opened and sorting and counting of ballot papers began.
Counting and will continue until such time as postal vote submissions close at 6pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 and final counts have been conducted.
The initial count of first preference votes as at August 3, 2022 is:
Upon completion of the final count, the distribution of preferences will be conducted on Monday, August 15, 2022.
The election results will be declared by the Returning Officer on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
The first Council meeting following the by-election will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
