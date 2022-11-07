If you thought jockey Aaron Bullock had hit a purple patch with his riding then you would be correct.
After collecting a triple at last week's Muswellbrook Race Club's Melbourne Cup day race meet Bullock's strike rate according to NSW Racing statistics has hit an impressive 28.4 per cent.
New South Wales Jockey Premiership 1-Aug-2022 to 7-Nov-2022 stats show Bullock from only 88 starts has collected 25 first places, 10 - 2nds, 9 - 3rds, 13 - 4ths and 5- 5th for a total prizemoney of $532,270.00.
By way of comparison leading jockey James McDonald from 169 starts has 44 first placings and a strike rate of 26 per cent.
The next best strike rate to Bullocks is Clayton Gallagher at 26.10 per cent from 115 starts including 30 wins.
At Muswellbrook Bullock rode the winner Mauricette in race one the Raine & Horne Muswellbrook Country Boosted Maiden Cup over 1280m for trainer Paul Messara.
Bullock and Messara teamed up again in Race 4 with Unravel winning the RMS Services 3YO Maiden Plate.
In race 8 Bulloc steered Zanzibar Gem to victory in the Allweld Services 4YO Maiden Plate this time for trainer Kris Lees.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
