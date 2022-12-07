The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton cricket: Joint venture Valley/JPC top of the table in the Coalfield Cup, Skilton's cameo century and Denman White winners in SDCA second grade

December 8 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Century scorer for Valley/JPC Chris Skilton who made 114. Picture Mark Bercini.

Round nine of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was completed last Saturday, with Valley/JPC continuing to lead the way at the top of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.