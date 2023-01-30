A landmark structure in the Upper Hunter Liddell power station, located between Singleton and Muswellbrook, is set to close in April and its owner AGL Macquarie wants to capture this transformation through art.
For more than 50 years Liddell has been using coal to generate energy for electricity grid and through that time it has also provided employment for many families in the region. Some of its workforce have been on-site for decades.
Now with its shutdown imminent Arts Upper Hunter and AGL Macquarie have formed an innovative partnership to mark the historic closure of the Liddell Power Station in April 2023.
With the support of AGL, a unique opportunity exists for artists across the Hunter to create new work that responds to the site and that pays respect to the contribution the Liddell workforce has made over more than 50 years of the power station's operation.
Artists keen to be a part of the 'Liddell WORKS' program are invited to submit an Expressions of Interest by Friday, February 24. Six artist "residencies" will then be offered commencing Monday, March 13, leading up to the station's retirement on April 28 and continuing as the site is transformed into an industrial energy hub.
All forms of creative - painters, sculptors, videographers, sound artists, ceramicists, blacksmiths, performers, glass blowers, photographers and musicians - are invited to apply.
"There are so many ways artists could respond to Liddell's evocative industrial landscape or to the decarbonisation journey that AGL is undertaking," said Arts Upper Hunter Executive Director John O'Brien.
"We're also hoping some of the artworks will reflect the great sense of pride that exists amongst the past and present workforce for the role they've played in supplying power to NSW for more than 50 years."
General Manager Len McLachlan said this is a particularly exciting project for AGL Macquarie which has a proud history of supporting community organisations.
"AGL is pleased to be welcoming the Upper Hunter artistic community in to mark the retirement of Liddell Power Station and I expect we'll see some truly inspired works produced through this partnership with Arts Upper Hunter," McLachlan said.
"Liddell Power Station has been a social, cultural and economic fixture of our community for more than 50 years and we're looking forward to providing opportunities for artists to interpret the stories of our people and to respond to the site."
Several Open Days are planned later in February giving the artists access to explore the Liddell site and its possibilities, and to listen to the stories of the workers.
There will also be a First Nations component to the partnership, co-ordinated by Arts Upper Hunter Aboriginal Arts Officer Natasha Kellett.
"Marking this moment is an opportunity to tell the many sides of the power generation story," O'Brien said.
"It is also an opportunity to delve into the unique culture of the place, the individual responses to working there and to the future. It really is an amazing set of industrial buildings; walking through is like visiting a huge abstract sculpture or a giant film set."
Exhibitions are planned in 2023 and into 2024 featuring the body of work created to remember, reflect and respond to this significant event.
When the BHP steelworks in Newcastle closed in 1999 there was also a number of art projects undertaken to capture the life and history of the steelworks and its employees. The steelworks had operated i the city since 1915.
Further information on the Liddell WORKS project and how to submit an Expressions of Interest is available at www.artsupperhunter.com by 5pm 24 February 2023, including your proposal, CV, background and supporting material.
EOI applications for Residencies close 5pm Friday 24th February 2023.
You can learn more and apply on the website, www.artsupperhunter.com.
