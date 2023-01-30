The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Artists are invited to capture Liddell power station's 'transformation' as the 50 year-old coal fired generator is set to close in April

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside AGL's Liddell power station Marina Lee-Warner Project Officer with Arts Upper Hunter and AUH Executive Director John OBrien. Photo AGL.

A landmark structure in the Upper Hunter Liddell power station, located between Singleton and Muswellbrook, is set to close in April and its owner AGL Macquarie wants to capture this transformation through art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.