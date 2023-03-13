The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter electorate will have seven pre-polling centres operating from March 18 through to March 24

Updated March 17 2023 - 5:06pm, first published March 13 2023 - 11:02am
Upper Hunter electorate will have seven pre-polling centres operating from March 18 through to March 24. File photo

Early voting or pre-polls open this Saturday, March 18 for the state election which will take place the following Saturday, March 25.

