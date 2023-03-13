The Singleton Argus
Seven candidates are contesting the seat of Upper Hunter is the March 25 state election

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:29pm, first published March 14 2023 - 8:30am
Seven candidates are contesting the seat of Upper Hunter is the March 25 state election. Upper Hunter 2023 NSW Election candidates (top from left) Dave Layzell, Nationals; Peree Watson, Labor; Tony Lonergan, Greens; Dale McNamara, Independent. (Bottom from left) Calum Blair, Sustainability Australia Party; James White, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers; and Tom Lillicrap. Legalise Cannabis Party.

Candidates are listed as they will appear on the ballot paper for the seat of Upper Hunter

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

