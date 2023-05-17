With Liddell power station closed, planning for the the next cab off-the-rank so to speak in the Upper Hunter, when it comes to 'coal' closures is starting to ramp up.
Integra underground is slated for closure this year but it appears the closure of Mr Arthur open cut, the state's largest thermal coal mine and therefore a significant local employer, is creating the most interest.
Located near Muswellbrook and owned by BHP, the company has said they would close the mine in 2030, 15 years ahead of schedule.
BHP could not find a buyer for this coal asset, despite record coal prices during the past 18 months, and has therefore decided the best option is to close the mine.
Given this decision and the fact the mine employs around 2000 people unions, politicians across all levels of government and their agencies are keen to be part of the transition planning.
Minister for Finance and Natural Resources Courtney Houssos toured the Mt Arthur Coal Mine this week and met with Chairs of the Royalties for Rejuvenation Expert Panels to discuss future opportunities for coal-mining regions.
Minister Houssos said the NSW Government will deliver its election commitment to establish authorities that will support local communities as they diversify to new and emerging industries.
"I've seen first-hand the scale of the operation at Mt Arthur and understand how important these local jobs are for the region," Minister Houssos said.
Minister Houssos said "As the mine's closure date nears it will be crucial to find ways to partner with the mine's workers, use existing infrastructure and skills and achieve a balance of social, environmental and economic outcomes for the site's next chapter. This is going to take a sustained effort from Government and industry."
In her meeting with the Expert Panels they discussed the challenges for local communities, and opportunities to create new jobs, drive new investment and activate opportunities for future workers.
"There are great opportunities in NSW. The NSW Government is listening and committed to collaborating with local communities, industry and workers to develop bespoke plans for these regions," Minister Houssos said.
"The NSW Government will use the convening power of government to find innovative solutions which harness the opportunities in renewable energy and drive future investment in the regions."
The NSW Government will work with the Federal Government to coordinate with the recently announced Net Zero Authority.
"By working with communities to find localised solutions, NSW will be able to support regional communities and economies to access new employment, skills and harness the opportunities that are presented by the industries of the future," Ms Houssos said.
