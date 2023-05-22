The Singleton Argus
Singleton Greyhounds host Scone Thoroughbreds in top four showdown

Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 10:24am
Denman reversed the result on on the round one loss to Singleton, winning a close-fought round six encounter at Denman 18-16. Picture by Mel Jones
The Singleton Greyhounds will be looking to bounce back against Scone Thoroughbreds at Pirtek Park on Saturday after a narrow 18-16 loss to second-placed Denman.

