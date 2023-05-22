Working with and for the community is the inspiration behind Grace Barnes first business venture.
It was Grace's desire to see her small hometown of Branxton grow into a diverse, vibrant, welcoming and resilient community that prompted her to start her business, Maitland Street Collective, in September 2022.
And now nearly ten months later she describes that decision as the hardest thing she has done.
"You don't realise how much hard work goes into running your own business you pour all your time, energy and love into keeping it going," she said.
"But it has been all worthwhile and I am so grateful for the community support and what we have achieved so far."
Maitland Street Collective is housed in the former Commercial Hotel in Branxton's main street and is a café, art gallery and events venue.
For Grace, embracing the 'collective' ideal, meant she hopes to bring as many small producers and businesses into her venue - using locally grown produce in the café and catering, having other small businesses use the venue like the Yoga Shed.
This way she hopes to bring the community together to enhance what's on offer locally and support other local businesses.
"Branxton is rapidly changing as the population grows but I hope the Maitland Street Collective captures what is most appealing about our small town," she said.
"My business philosophy is based on small town values and providing real stuff."
The Commercial Hotel closed its doors in 2007 and the building sat dormant for a number of years before Grace's parents Kim and David Barnes purchased the hotel and undertook the task of restoring the 1929 pub to its former glory. One of the features is the original bar.
It first reopened in November 2020 as The Quinn a cocktail bar and café but the COVID pandemic with its accompanying lockdowns saw that business close in July 2021.
In the meantime Grace, who had completed a degree in Visual Communications and Design at the UON, while working in hospitality at Estabar in Newcastle was keen to return home having worked for a publishing house and was living on the Central Coast.
"The COVID lockdowns and being away from home made me keener than ever to get home and live on our farm," she said.
And that's just what she did in January 2022.
It was during this period as her parents sought a tenant for the café and bar that Grace thought about asking them if she could try her hand at running a hospitality business.
"I was bit a reluctant to ask my parents if a could lease the site but in the end I am glad that I did and they have been so supportive and I love them so much for making all this work," she said.
Now she has plans to redesign the café layout and look to hold more events in the venue.
The gallery is a passion for the artistic Grace who has shown her own works in the building's former cellar.
"The gallery has been popular and its great to bring art to Branxton," she said.
As to the future with more development underway in Maitland Street Grace would like to see Branxton become a destination offering a diverse and varied experience to visitors - something she hopes Maitland Street Collective can play a positive role in achieving.
