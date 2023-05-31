Singleton/Upper Hunter Youth League vs West Wallsend at Howe Park Singleton on Sunday 28 May report:
Under 13s
We were the only team to have our dedicated goalie available today and what a game it turned out to be, with players developing into their natural positions. The first goal of the game came from Mason Gruber driving the ball down the side lines beating two players and then had to get behind another and just flicked in a cross from the byline and the goalie half got a hand to it and then fumbled the ball allowing our Scone boy Eden, who followed through, to cross and capitalise on the mistake and score. The team lifted after that, but we switched off for a moment thinking the game was won and then West Wallsend scored. We held that score fighting it out in the mid field for next 20 mins and just before half time we allowed two goals to go in, we seem to switch off or slump in the last 10 mins of the first half every time .
Players are starting to really develop in their positions to the point we have changed our formation and our style of play is more aggressive, the wins will come with this team and there are offers for players already wanting into the team next year .
Under 14s
Another hard day at the office for the boys and girls, we just weren't in the game very often. Speaking to a parent he commented that they are improving and was first time he has seen combination play working it out from our goal box , 11 passes in a row before we hit the half way line, certainly signs of a improvement, will take time but the kids are just starting to show those premier league signs A special mention for Cadel who is firing the players up with his enthusiasm and knowledge of the game, Kelsey one of our star mids had to play backs and I believe we have found her natural position and was exceptional in that position, stopping the boys over and over getting around her, Eli was rock solid in the centre back as always .
Under 15s .
Our star Scone/Muswelbrook team turned up and put on a show as always, as they fought to the end but unfortunately just didn't get ball in net enough and our head goalie being out injured our fill in goalie injured and we had Declyn filling in hasn't played goalie in four years did his best - hats of to him for putting his hand up and with no training he did a an outstanding job in goals.
My player of the whole youth squads has to go to Will the left back who just kept winning the ball over and over , and no one could out muscle him on the day. The crowd cheered him on and he gave the team that spark to lift even higher, all the Scone boys first year in premier league and they are showing they are up to the standard, every week just missing out on the 3 points, showing we can win and the wins are coming from this team as we head into Thornton this weekend.
Under 16s
Well this team after their first win in four years just couldn't get the 3 points on the weekend but again players are playing in their positions and are starting to excel in those positions knowing exactly what is needed and wanted from them. Credit to West Wallsend playing very central in attack and compressing very well with there numbers, our compressing in defence was a sight to see and when we win the ball our wide mids explode into space and are driving the balls down sidelines and players backing them up and forming combinations and helping them to work the ball forward, it is beautiful to watch the players and now we have Darcy Mercieca and Brian Dedina working as a combo up front they are deadly to opposition backline.
Wins are just around the corner with this boys up front and our star centre backs Ethan Downton and Lochlan Campbell
Under 18s
The boys are a sight to see from when we first started 11 nil first time we played West Wallsend.
The boys are fast and dangerous out wide driving down side lines with will Mitchell and Ryan Dunn deadly. Ryan is loving it in premier league and developing faster than I anticipated he would . We have parents and crowd turning up and cheering the boys on.
We look to Thornton this Sunday at Thornton Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.