We were the only team to have our dedicated goalie available today and what a game it turned out to be, with players developing into their natural positions. The first goal of the game came from Mason Gruber driving the ball down the side lines beating two players and then had to get behind another and just flicked in a cross from the byline and the goalie half got a hand to it and then fumbled the ball allowing our Scone boy Eden, who followed through, to cross and capitalise on the mistake and score. The team lifted after that, but we switched off for a moment thinking the game was won and then West Wallsend scored. We held that score fighting it out in the mid field for next 20 mins and just before half time we allowed two goals to go in, we seem to switch off or slump in the last 10 mins of the first half every time .