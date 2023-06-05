This team has made massive progress in the last few weeks and are forming lovely combination play a sight to see. Under the guidance by Giuseppe Maviglia as coach , playing a new formation and players in new positions we didn't get the win but at the start of season 11 nil losses were hard for the team. Now 3-1 loss and the boys and girls know how much they have improved and that is giving them that spark each week to get to a higher level of play and we can now play a more aggressive style of play. This team is a team to watch in future and all but three of the boys can play back In 16s again next year rest will trial for 18s next year.

