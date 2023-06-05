The wins are coming
Singleton vs Thornton at Thornton Oval all ages 13s to 18s Sunday 4th of June
Under 13s
A change of formation to have two upfront as Thornton had there fastest tallest player on our striker Mason Gruber to shut him down last game so we had another striker Josh Speechly next to him so they could bounce the ball off each other in attack and when we got in behind their back line it did work. We had our chances Mason scoring and hitting cross bar as lady luck wasn't on our side. Lucas Hopps was outstanding in centre back with Kaden Noble not much got though those two all game
Was a great game to watch and our boys and girls are improving every game just losing 2-1 was close but wins will come .
Under 14s
What a game from start to finish some changes in player positions trying something different and a more attack minded style of play and WE WON, first points of the season for a team that loses most games 10 nil what a turn around Ewan Mitchell our star forward looking like a defenders nightmare all game. We were up 4 nil and then last 10 mins we ran out of legs and they scored 2 goals at 10 min 8 min and hit cross bar twice at 6 min mark was a scary way to hold on for a win and the boys and girls got to sing the club song for the first time .
Hats off to our two girls Miley Spokes and Kelsey Jenkins rock solid in left and right backs playing in own age for age in the boys comp and holding their own.
Under 15s
Unfortunately our team went down 6-1. In good new our goalie Jason has been playing up front and wow he has found his position and is playing outstanding up there and we are developing our attacking combos and Lochlan Carter and Callum and will forming a lovely defence block in our back line stopping more goals from happening
Under 16s
This team has made massive progress in the last few weeks and are forming lovely combination play a sight to see. Under the guidance by Giuseppe Maviglia as coach , playing a new formation and players in new positions we didn't get the win but at the start of season 11 nil losses were hard for the team. Now 3-1 loss and the boys and girls know how much they have improved and that is giving them that spark each week to get to a higher level of play and we can now play a more aggressive style of play. This team is a team to watch in future and all but three of the boys can play back In 16s again next year rest will trial for 18s next year.
.
Under 18s
We started with a bang and finished with a bang small field big, strong, fast boys had the ball was back and forth very quickly they had us 2-1 at the half time break. We were looking good in the second half just a few unlucky goals went in quickly and we were down 4-1. We didn't look good for a five minute period then a run done the sidelines from our right back Baedan Campbell and crossed it into Hayden Moorcoft and wow goal we were back in the game we scored again going to 4-3 and then they scored right near the end and we lost 5-3 in a close riveting game from start to finish.
We now look to 3rd last club Kahibah at home at Hhowe Park, Singleton 11 June Sunday and hoping to take some points away from the day.
