RAS scholars

The RAS Foundation has announced a record seventy-three scholarships across its RASF Rural Scholarship program including three ambitious students from the Singleton region named among the deserving scholars.
Beginning in 2011, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program provides financial assistance to rural and regional students who are passionate about the future success of regional NSW and intend to work within a rural or regional community at the completion of their studies.
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation is honoured to support the next generation of bright young minds to pursue their academic dreams.
"Pursuing higher education is often financially and emotionally demanding for rural and regional students, due to the need to relocate to urban centres, away from their family and their familiar way of life", Ms Logan said.
"The Rural scholarship program aims to ease the burden of financial stress by assisting with accommodation and education related costs, so that students can give greater focus to their studies.
"This year we were able to present a record seventy-three scholarships to students from NSW and the ACT, which we are incredibly proud of. What this shows us, and our donors, is that there is a real demand for support and the Rural Scholarships are a tangible way to help the next generation access further education."
The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.
The students from the Hunter region are studying a range of courses, from veterinary science to heavy fabrication engineering, and are eager to take their knowledge and skills back to their community and make a real difference.
ROWAN VALLANCE, SINGLETON
Bachelor of Rural Science.
Growing up at Singleton, Rowan Vallance then moved to Armidale at the start of his degree to study on campus. This year, he is entering his fourth and final year in a Bachelor of Rural Science at University of New England. Having the ability to choose options further down the track is extremely important for Rowan and what attracted him to study Rural Science in the first place. While it has been challenging and demanding, Rowan has found it a rewarding journey. He is looking forward to playing an active role growing rural and regional communities through the limitless possibilities the agricultural industry presents. Scholarship donated by: UNE Foundation
MATTHEW COOK, SINGLETON.
Bachelor of Medical Studies/Doctor of Medicine.Matthew Cook is a fifth-year medical student studying and living at UNSW Rural Clinical School, Port Macquarie. Matthew's interest lies in optimising cardiovascular health, and he is currently undertaking research for a greater understanding of strokes. Matthew hopes to become a cardiologist, and due to his upbringing in a rural town, hopes to return to a rural setting to set up his practice and foster a better engagement with patients and the community.
CHRISTIE HAYWARD, SINGLETON.
Certificate III in Engineering- Heavy Fabrication
Christie Hayward grew up in Sydney but moved to Singleton after she completed her secondary schooling so that she could pursue a career as a boilermaker. After completing her Certificate III in Engineering - Heavy Fabrication, Christie hopes to work in a rural or regional community carrying out jobs like repairing fences, machinery work and the fabrication of steel structures. Christie has a keen interest in alpacas and is currently the secretary of the NSW Alpaca Youth Group. This role sees her organising youth events for the organisation, including expos and events at local shows, as well as the annual NSW Alpaca Youth Camp. Christie enjoys helping other alpaca breeders at shows and volunteers her time to help shear when she can.
