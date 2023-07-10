RAS scholars

Growing up at Singleton, Rowan Vallance then moved to Armidale at the start of his degree to study on campus. This year, he is entering his fourth and final year in a Bachelor of Rural Science at University of New England. Having the ability to choose options further down the track is extremely important for Rowan and what attracted him to study Rural Science in the first place. While it has been challenging and demanding, Rowan has found it a rewarding journey. He is looking forward to playing an active role growing rural and regional communities through the limitless possibilities the agricultural industry presents. Scholarship donated by: UNE Foundation