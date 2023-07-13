The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Wine grape growers have a new line of defence against serious pests and diseases with 65 biosecurity billboards installed across the state

Updated July 13 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wine grape growers have a new line of defence against serious pests and diseases with 65 biosecurity billboards installed across the state thanks to an investment from the former NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.