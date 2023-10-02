Solar farm proposed for Maison Dieu

Australian company Terrain Solar has secured 200 hectares of land at Maison Dieu where it plans to build and operate a 60 megawatt solar farm with an integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) and on site electricity substation.
If approved, the site located 10kms from Singleton, would generate enough electricity to power 19,000 homes and employ 150 people during its construction.
The attraction of the location is the fact it falls within the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone, its closeness to major population centres and the existing transmission infrastructure.
This is the latest solar farm proposal in the Singleton Local Government Area. In 2020 global renewable energy company RES investigated building a 90 megawatt farm at Whittingham.
To progress their plans Terrain Solar will be holding a community online information session on Tuesday 24 October from 5.30 - 6.30pm.
Terrain Solar in partnership with RATCH-Australia Corporation (RAC), says if approved, the solar farm would provide an important contribution to a wide range of stakeholders and the local economy via producing clean energy, employment during construction and a community benefit scheme designed with community and Singleton Council input.
"During peak construction we would need up to 150 full time workers and where possible we want this workforce to be drawn from the local area. Terrain is committed to prioritising employment of available local workers with the right skills and experience. We want to maximise opportunities for Singleton and more broadly the Hunter Region's contractors, sub contractors and suppliers," said Tom Allen, the project's Development Manager.
"A 60 MW capacity solar farm can generate clean solar electricity for about 19,000 homes," explained Tom Allen, the project's Development Manager. "Combined with the onsite battery, renewable electricity generated during the day could be dispatched into the electricity grid when most needed."
BESS infrastructure can help provide electricity grid stability during periods of peak demand and in the long-term as existing fossil fuel generators exit the market.
Terrain Solar is an Australian owned and operated business that has developed many innovative and strategically located solar farms across regional Australia. If the project proceeds, RAC, would be the long-term owner and operator. RAC, based in NSW, is an experienced project developer and project owner that has been successfully operating in the Australian energy market for more than 10 years, operating a portfolio of generation assets with capacity 1.2GW (comprising gas, wind & solar generation).
Mr Allen said community and stakeholder engagement is a critical part of the project design and planning approvals process.
"A key part of our planning approval process involves understanding the potential impacts and the benefits of our project, and we can't do this without feedback and insights from our project neighbours and the wider Maison Dieu and Singleton community."
The consultation approach includes in person meetings, an online information session and 'kitchen table guide discussion guide', which Terrain Solar hopes will spark conversations and feedback. This feedback will be used to develop the project's Social Impact Assessment, which forms part of the Environmental Impact Statement submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
Terrain Solar is holding an online information session on Tuesday 24 October from 5.30 - 6.30pm. Email info@maisondieusolarfarm.com.au to register or learn more about the project. The community is also encouraged to visit www.maisondieusolarfarm.com.au or call 1800 749 232
