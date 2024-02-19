More information sessions on the Lostock Dam to Glennies Creek Dam pipeline

Landholders and community members will have another opportunity to get up to speed on the progress of the proposed Lostock Dam to Glennies Dam Pipeline Project and Paterson River Connection Project at information sessions starting this week.
The pipeline is designed to increase water 'reliability' on the Hunter River system as Lostock Dam, even at the height of the most recent 2018-19 drought, remained at near capacity - unlike most other major dams in the region.
Increasing the reliability of water supplies in Glennies Creek Dam would secure town water for Singleton and its expected growing population however for irrigators on the Paterson River have raised concerns the pipeline may results in less guarantees of water availability during dry conditions.
Locals will learn more about the proposal, including details about the preferred infrastructure options, objectives and benefits and where the Final Business Case is up to.
The drop-in sessions will also give people a chance to provide feedback and ask questions about the project.
They will be held on:
Saturday 24 February, 9am-12pm at Maitland Town Hall, Maitland
Tuesday 27 February, 11am-1pm at Club Dorsman, Singleton
Tuesday 27 February, 4.30-6.30pm at Club Dorsman, Singleton
Wednesday 28 February, 11am-1pm at Hunter Local Land Services, Tocal
Wednesday 28 February, 4.30-6.30 pm at Hunter Local Land Services, Tocal
Community engagement is integral to informing and shaping the development of the project and is an important element of the Final Business Case.
The upcoming sessions build on previous consultations that were held in September and December 2022 and May and August 2023.
The Final Business Case will look at the viability of a new two-way pipeline between Lostock and Glennies Creek Dams, as well as associated infrastructure to diversify water sources, improve water security, boost drought resilience and support the growth of the Hunter region.
It is also investigating the construction of a new pump station, water treatment plant and pipeline on the Paterson River to access river flows downstream of Lostock Dam to increase water supply to the Maitland region.
The Final Business Case will be completed by the Department of Climate Change, Environment, Energy and Water and Hunter Water later this year and will be submitted to the NSW Government for its review and a decision on the next steps for the project.
Greg Winchester, Acting Executive Director - Infrastructure Delivery, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water said "This is a great chance for Hunter residents to have in-depth conversations with our teams face-to-face, so I encourage everyone who has any questions about the project, or who would like to know more about what's happening, to drop in and say hello.
"If you aren't sure if you can make it right now, we've made it super flexible so if you suddenly have time available, you can turn up without needing to worry about booking.
"The proposed Lostock Dam to Glennies Dam Pipeline Project and Paterson River Connection Project aims to improve the region's long-term water security and reliability in the face of a drying climate while supporting a growing population, so it's critical we hear from as many people as possible."
