Teenager's quickfire 202 sets up historic win for Greater Hunter Coast

Caoimhe Bray bludgeoned a remarkable double century to steer Greater Hunter Coast to Brewer Shield glory against Manly Warringah at Townson Oval on Sunday.
In just their second summer playing in the NSW Premier Cricket under-18 women's competition, the Crushers (8-295) claimed a comprehensive grand final win over Manly (96).
Manly elected to bowl after winning the toss and had the hosts reeling at 2-10 after openers Sophie McCrae (4) and Jazlyn Dennis (6) were both dismissed.
But 14-year-olds Bray and Felicity Wharton (35) combined for a third-wicket stand of 143 runs.
Bray, who had been at an Australian under-17 women's soccer camp in Canberra from Monday to Friday, backed up centuries in the elimination final and semi-final to post 202 off 134 balls before being bowled on the last ball of the innings attempting a reverse sweep.
In a batting masterclass, the Newcastle City all-rounder hit 22 fours and 11 sixes and blasted the 50 which brought up her double ton from just 16 balls.
There was no denying the NSW Country under-19 representative's influence in the game, but Greater Hunter Coast have also proven to be strong in the field throughout the competition and were again so on Sunday.
They produced three run outs among the first five wickets then took the sixth, seventh and eight wickets with no runs being scored to have their counterparts reeling at 8-75.
Manly were all out for 96 in 41.2 overs with only two players posting double figures. Opening bat Charlotte Croll made 39 before she was dismissed off Wharton's bowling. Annabelle Croll hit 16 before being caught by Wharton off Dennis' bowling.
Dennis took 2-10 off four overs and McCrae finished the grand final with 2-16 off seven overs.
The Newcastle-based Greater Hunter Coast club was established to complete a pathway from junior level to the elite ranks.
The Crushers bowed out in the semi-finals last summer.
This campaign they finished third and beat Sydney Cricket Club in the elimination final before disposing off UTS North Sydney (9-133) in the semi-finals.
Greater Hunter Coast are hopeful of adding a second grade women's side next season and want to eventually enter a first-grade team in NSW Premier Cricket.
