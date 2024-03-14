The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

UPDATE: George Joubert has been located

By Newsroom
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Hunter Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.