UPDATE: George Joubert has been located

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Hunter Valley.
George Joubert, aged 24, was last seen at a property on Durham Road, East Branxton, about 3:30pm on Wednesday (13 March 2024).
When he was unable to be located or contacted officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns are held for George's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, with blue eyes and black hair.
George may have a grey mountain bike with pink tape with him.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Hunter Valley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
