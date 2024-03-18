Whittingham RFS shed's new upgraded road access donated to the service

The unrelenting rain of 2022 took its toll on the access to the Whittingham Rural Fire Service shed near Singleton.
Potholes and wash-outs made accessing the shed, located adjacent to the Whittingham Hall off Range Road, difficult especially for the brigade's fire trucks.
So Whittingham RFS captain Brain Hall decided to look into what remedial repairs to the access road and the shed's front apron could be undertaken and what could the local brigade afford.
"The bitumen we had laid before the rain had cracked and we had three big potholes in front of the shed which meant when it rained mud was bought into the shed as well as making access difficult at anytime," Brian said.
"So we rang around seeking some quotes and we asked Al Welch from PermySeal &DustControl to do the repairs which we expected to cost us $7000.
"But when I asked for the invoice Al said no charge as I take my hat off to the RFS and this is my way of thanking you for what you do."
In a social media post the Mr Welch wrote "I chose not to charge them any fees for a thank you and in appreciation of the bravery displayed by our firemen and women who risk it all every day saving lives and property's."
The brigade cannot thank Mr Welch enough for his generosity and the excellent work undertaken to upgrade the access to the shed.
With 35 actives members Whittingham RFS has enjoyed a summer better than they expected in spring.
"We thought we might have to tackle more bushfires this year but fortunately it was quieter than expected," said Brian.
The other good news for the brigade is the upgrade to the intersection of the England and Golden highways.
For Brian, a captain at Whittingham for 26 years, he has attended 20 fatalities on the highway during that period.
"The flyover from the Golden Highway and the upgrade to the road between Whittingham and Belford is good news for emergency services like us," he said.
