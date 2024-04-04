Farmers learn about how a 'net zero' production system may be achieved

A recent series of workshops hosted by Hunter Local Land Services were designed to provide landholders with some basic information about how to best to understand a carbon farming future.
Held at Singleton and Scone and supported by TAFE and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) on-farm carbon advice team the workshops covered a range of topics including managing livestock to reduce methane emissions and natural capital and environmental markets.
Discussions also covered how best to learn and adapt to the demand from regulators, processors and consumers on the need to reach net zero emissions.
According to the DPI in NSW agricultural emissions (excluding fuel use on-farm and emissions from land clearing) accounted for 15% of total NSW greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.
"Livestock were responsible for the majority of agricultural emissions, with enteric methane from ruminant livestock being the largest source at 69%," they reported.
"The agriculture sector is one of the most affected by climate change, but is in a unique position, due to its resources, to be a part of the solution to reduce NSW's emissions."
One of the guest speakers at the workshops was Ian Blackwood, owner of Industry Beef Consulting, and a former beef cattle officer, in the Lower Hunter.
He said the best option, right now for farmers, was to take the opportunity to learn about carbon farming, measuring greenhouse gas emissions and how to adopt to a new way of thinking about farm management and practices
"Learn about it, understand what it is about. Make sure that the knowledge that you have is credible," he said.
Commenting specifically on beef production he said " This is the biggest thing producers have had to face, forget about cross breeding and the like, this is a major change to the sector, and it will challenge peoples attitudes and values. But the changes that are coming aren't going to happen overnight".
Beef producers in attendance at the Singleton workshop spoke about markets including leading meat processors, like JBS, saying they will be looking for suppliers who have carbon neutrality in the future.
JBS, one of the world's largest meat companies, announced in 2021 a commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040.
For grain growers initiatives like Cargill's SustainConnect program could become the norm.
Launched this coming growing season Cargill will provide financial incentives to support canola growers 'for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of sustainable practices, while helping to improve soil health and decarbonize the agricultural supply chain.'
Cargill will provide financial incentives to support canola growers 'for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of sustainable practices- Cargill SustainConnect Progam
'Cargill is scaling up it's sustainable agriculture program to help farmers connect with new and emerging markets. We are uniquely positioned to support farmers as new carbon markets emerge and the world looks to agriculture to help solve climate change,' the company says in their brochure on the program.
Clare Edwards, from DPI's on-farm carbon advice team is running series of workshops called Carbon Fundamentals. They are designed to give an overview of carbon markets and emerging markets and how they might impact emissions.
She said there was a global push from the European Union (EU) our Federal and state governments as well as consumers, who are wanting greener products.
On the actual measuring of on-farm emissions Mr Blackwood spoke about the GAF- tool - the Greenhouse Accounting Frameworks that are used to predict the magnitude and sources of Greenhouse Gasses emitted from a farm and a product at farm gate.
This greenhouse accounting tool was developed by Melbourne University and is endorsed by federal bodies. It uses one methodology to apply across various sectors on the agricultural industry.
"This tool allows farmers to work out their own emissions, without the cost of a third party," he said.
"Relatively simple process. But it does have its own limitations, like every tool. But calculating carbon emissions is an on-going process - not a one off. Record keeping is very important".
He also noted that good farm management practices that are already in existence like not overgrazing, having shelter belts, and livestock shade, protecting riparian areas and general sustainable production methods would all assist producers when it came to achieving emission reductions.
"Farmers can and will adapt once systems are put in place that work. Look at early weaning calves - adopted during the drought, now a widespread practice," he said.
"But we still have a long way to go. So start now with good record keeping on your farm management practices".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.