Scone High School's Sydney Royal success with steers and pumpkins

A forty year association between the Brooker family and Scone High School has once again seen the pair claim the title of champion led steer school carcase at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
The Upper Hunter high school, first exhibited a Main Camp Angus steer bred by the Brookers on their Rouchel property, way back in 1984. Since that time the school has won numerous broad ribbons including the champion school steer carcase a number of times.
In fact they have now won the prestigious Noel Williams perpetual trophy, from Angus NSW, for their success Sydney Royal Show carcase competition nine times.
The trophy and prizemoney is awarded each year to the school with the highest scoring Angus school steer.
With a score of 85.61 the carcase also received a silver medal and was first in the virtual taste test for the lightweight carcase class.
The steer tipped the scales at 385kg with a carcase weight of 232.4kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 59.26pc.
The carcase measured 8mm on the rib and had an EMA of 72cm sq.
The MSA index of the carcase was 57.57.
On the hoof the steer was awarded second place in the lightweight school steers and sold for 430c/kg to The Meat Man, Camden.
The school took three Main Camp steers to Sydney with the other two steers being awarded a silver and bronze medal on the hook.
Scone High School agriculture teach, Justin Newling, himself a former student who went to the Sydney show with Main Camp steers, said the partnership between the high school and the Brooker family had been an enduring and successful one.
In the last three years the school had branched out into growing pumpkins for the Central Exhibit display at the show.
"We decided to give pumpkin growing a go to diversify our presence at the Royal. When we aren't busy with the steers we go along to the district exhibits and watch them being put together and then judged," he said.
"This year we provided around 60 pumpkins - including ten varieties and we were very pleased with the Central Exhibit being awarded best display and second place overall."
The school obtains the majority of their seeds from Brian Pepper, a devoted pumpkin grower, especially the giant varieties.
The school tried its hand at growing a giant pumpkin when they first started but unfortunately it was stolen from the school grounds.
