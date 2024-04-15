Singleton Red and Nelson Bay meet in grand final rematch

Singleton Red will be hoping to reverse results when they host Nelson Bay in a rematch from last year's Suburban Rugby grand final at Rugby Park on Saturday.
The Gropers won last year's grand final 15-10, but started their title defence with a 17-19 loss to Cooks Hill at Nelson Bay on Saturday, April 13.
In contrast Singleton Red were too strong for Singleton Black, defeating their clubmates 31-5 with fullback Sili Are scoring a double to start the season in great form.
This Saturday, Singleton Red host the Gropers in the second match from 3.30pm, while Singleton Black take on Pokolbin Reds at 2.10pm.
Singleton Red's five tries to one victory earned them a bonus point and they sit on top of the ladder with Griffins who are also on five points.
Scrumhalf Campbell Harris, wing Samuela Koroi and centre Liam Hinde also scored tries for Singleton Red, while flyhalf Brock Warner kicked three conversions. The name of Blacks try scorer was not listed.
Pokolbin Reds were first round losers going down 28-34 to competition newcomers Muswellbrook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.