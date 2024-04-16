New Council programs to connect locals with jobs and skills training

Two new Council programs will support the community to meet the challenges and opportunities of an evolving Singleton by connecting locals with jobs and skills training; employers with a resilient workforce; and businesses with innovation and investment tools and networks to help them grow.
Funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program, Council has teamed up with Business Singleton, regional partners, local schools and industry stakeholders to deliver the Singleton Skills and Employment and Singleton Innovation and Investment programs.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said the new programs complemented a suite of economic development initiatives that have delivered real benefits to the community.
"We're working with our businesses, industries and workforce to provide support now and to ensure Singleton continues to thrive well into the future, as our economy evolves," she said.
"The knowledge we've gained from previous initiatives is a strong foundation for our two new programs, which will deliver direct benefits to local jobseekers, employers, businesses and the economy.
"The Skills and Employment Program will effectively bridge the divide between people looking for jobs and training with employers and the providers offering those opportunities, while the Innovation and Investment Program will equip our existing businesses with the tools to diversify and
encourage new business, investment and innovation that will benefit Singleton of the future."
Joined by representatives from Workforce Australia, Training Services NSW, TAFE, employment service providers and regional training organisation, Council launched the Skills and Employment Program last month and is now offering a one-on-one advisory service for Singleton residents seeking jobs and training information and opportunities.
Over the next two years, the program will act as the central hub for jobs and skills information in Singleton and continue to work with employment and training stakeholders to build a local network that can supply Singleton's evolving jobs market.
The Innovation and Investment Program will launch later this month and offer Singleton businesses and start-ups access to workshops and online resources to help them reach new customers, markets, services, and products.
"We're looking forward to launching this program, which will support businesses from start-ups and young entrepreneurs with an idea through to existing businesses looking to scale up and access new customers and funding," Mrs Brereton said.
"This will not only support the economic diversification of Singleton but promote a culture of innovation that connects right across the Hunter."
For more information about the Singleton Skills and Employment Program, to get involved or to book a one-on-one session, visit: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/skills
