The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

New Council programs to connect locals with jobs and skills training

By Newsroom
April 16 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two new Council programs will support the community to meet the challenges and opportunities of an evolving Singleton by connecting locals with jobs and skills training; employers with a resilient workforce; and businesses with innovation and investment tools and networks to help them grow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.