Landholders could receive income for habitat protection

Landholders in the Singleton district can apply now to join a new program designed to protect biodiversity.
The new Stewardship Support Program offers landholders in NSW the opportunity to contribute to biodiversity conservation and benefit financially. The program provides eligible landholders with a free biodiversity assessment of their land.
This helps landholders wanting to establish biodiversity stewardship agreements (BSAs) and generate in-demand biodiversity credits under the Biodiversity Offsets Scheme. These credits can then be sold to fund restoration efforts, with the credits sometimes worth millions of dollars.
"The Stewardship Support Program removes a key barrier for landholders interested in getting paid to undertake restoration and conservation actions for ecosystems and threatened species," said Dr Louisa Mamouney, Executive Director, Biodiversity Credits Supply Taskforce.
"We are making it easier for eligible landholders to explore their options and contribute to vital conservation work, as well as fast-tracking the delivery of in-demand biodiversity credits."
The current round of the program specifically targets areas with demand for biodiversity credits, including Buronga, Dubbo, Gulgong, Mudgee, Nowra, Singleton, Yass, and Wagga Wagga. Landholders in these areas can find resources on the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water's environment website to understand if they have potential for generating in-demand credits.
Applications for the current round of the Stewardship Support Program will be accepted until Wednesday 1 May 2024. Landholders who believe their land may have in-demand credits can submit their applications electronically via the program webpage.
The Biodiversity Credits Supply Taskforce is committed to ensuring a steady supply of biodiversity credits to support sustainable development in New South Wales. The Stewardship Support Program is a key initiative in achieving this goal, while also providing valuable financial incentives for landholders who play a crucial role in biodiversity conservation.
Questions about the Stewardship Support Program or the work of the Credits Supply Taskforce can be directed to stewardship@environment.nsw.gov.au
