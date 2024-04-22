Combined Singleton and Coalfields districts senior cricket award night

The Combined Coalfields Cup seniors presentation night was held at Club Singleton on Saturday night.
The guest speaker was Maitland cricket icon Lindsay Wood. Wood commenced playing cricket with Black Hill Cricket Club, later renamed Bolwarra, and then amalgamated to form Northern Suburbs Cricket Club in 1963. He played first, second, third and fourth grade until his retirement from playing in 1994. During this time, he was captain of second and third grade teams.
Wood became involved with Hunter Valley Cricket Council as treasurer from 1972-75, secretary 1975-82 and again from 2007-11, management committee 1983-95, vice president 1995-96, president from 1996-07, recorder from 1982-86 and selector from 1983-08.
During this time, he went on to represent Hunter Valley as a delegate to NSW Country Conferences and Central North Zone meetings from 1975-2011.
He was a CNZ Selector from 1996-2008 and made two Emu Club Colts tours to Canterbury New Zealand as manager in 1988 and assistant manager in 1998.
Wood started umpiring in MDCA in 1994 gaining his state ticket in 1996 and has officiated in 257 games including more than 100 first grade games plus representative games at both senior and junior level.
On the evening he provided his insight and presentation summary of 100 years of cricket in our district.
Awards:
Rep Player of the Year Award and Shield
Matthew Hopely (Piranhas/Bellbird)
Bill Murray Award
Jackson Cox (PCH)
Senior Individual Trophies
First grade:
Batting aggregate: Jackson Cox (PCH) 359 runs
Batting average: Jason Orr (Piranhas/Bellbird) 265 runs at 66.25.
Bowling aggregate: Luke Jeans (Wine Country) 22 wickets
Bowling average: Matthew Hopely (Piranhas/Bellbird) 20 wickets at 7.35
Wicket keeper most dismissals: Jackson Cox (PCH) 18
Second grade:
Batting aggregate: Andrew Know (JPC) 442 runs
Batting average: Gregg Dann (JPC) 311runs at 51.83
Bowling aggregate: Jack Swift (Bellbird) 27 wickets
Bowling average: Brad Driscoll (JPC) 25 wickets 8.84
Wicket keeper most dismissals: Matt Fairlie (Bellbird), Cody Rowe (JPC), David Plumridge (Wine Country) 7 wickets
Third grade:
Batting aggregate: Chris Howard (Valley) 402 runs
Batting average: Chris Howard (Valley) 402 runs at 80.40
Bowling aggregate: Scott Burgess (Piranhas) 28 wickets
Bowling average: Jordan Field (Hotel Cessnock) 23 wickets at 5.39
Wicket keeper most dismissals: Robert Jordan (Hotel Cessnock) 8
Hundreds
Rob Drage (Piranhas/Bellbird) 109 First grade
Jason Orr (Piranhas/Bellbird) 113no First grade
Hunter Ball (Denman) 114 Second grade
Jackson Ball (Denman) 101 Second grade
Jackson Ball (Denman) 101 T20 Tier 2
Andrew Know (JPC) 100 Second Grade
Hatricks
Abraham Jones (PCH) First grade
Jack Swift (Bellbird) second grade
Chad Solman (Creeks) second grade
Ross Burden ( Valley) T20 Tier 2
