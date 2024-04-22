Complete Singleton Rodeo this Saturday April 27

The Complete Parts & Equipment Singleton Rodeo will be held at the Singleton Showground on Saturday, April 27.
The rodeo starts at 10am with the main event at 5.00pm. The event is Australian Bushmen's Campdraft Rodeo Association (ABCRA) affiliated.
Singleton and the Upper Hunter is home to some of the best performing junior rodeo competitors in the country and this event is sure to attract a great line-up of locals in the both the junior and open competitions.
This event's convenor is Robbie George. Robbie and his pick-up team partner Ross Turnbull have been attending rodeo competitions for 22 years and this year, for the eighth time in their career, they were voted by the ABCRA's members as the national men's pick team champions.
The day starts with the ladies barrel races, then the junior steer rides, junior bull and mini bulls rides before the bareback and saddle bronc rides are followed by the big novice and open bull rides.
