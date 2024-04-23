Sydney Olympic entertainment riders reunion in Scone: an event to remember

For all the riders involved in the 2000 Sydney Olympics opening ceremony and entertainment during the Olympic horse events, their recent 25 year reunion in Scone, was described as absolutely fantastic.
"It went exceptionally well," said Joy Poole who was one of the reunion organisers and a person who played a major role in organising all those involved at the Olympics.
"It was great to chat to everyone involved all those years ago and be amazed at what was achieved before and during the Olympics by all the riders and their horses.
"We so much wanted the world to see our wonderful Australian Stock Horses and watch the Australian sport of polocrosse that we dedicated a great deal of time and effort to that endeavour."
Before the Olympics Joy along with fellow ASH breeder and enthusiast Neville Holz established the group Unique Australian Horse Sports - a composite of the Australian Stock Horse Society and the Polocrosse Association of Australia.
And the pair were instrumental in the success of showcasing Australian horses and their riders before and during the Olympics.
"Looking back now 25 years later it was a massive achievement by all involved what we achieved at the Sydney Olympics," Joy said.
The reunion held on Saturday 13 April attracted horse riders from across the country as it marked 25 years since they were all involved in the Sydney Olympics from riding in the opening ceremony, to entertaining the visitors at the Horsley Park equine centre during competition and of course the Spring Valley Heritage Horse Ride.
The Heritage ride left Broome on 14th April 2000, and arrived in Sydney on 13th August, just four weeks before the start of the 2000 Olympic Games.
The ride was split into a northern and southern route. The Northern Ride, led by Joy Poole entered Sydney over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, closing four lanes of traffic. The southern ride was led by Neville Holz.
According to Joy Spring Valley Heritage Horse Ride was to designed promote the Australian Stock Horse, to raise awareness of Australia's unique horse sports, polocrosse and campdrafting.
She spent four months on the ride a time she described as being wonderful, not without its challenging moments and really a life changing experience.
"As we were organising the ride I said we will need a couple of idiots to lead it - so that was Neville and myself. On the ride we collected goodwill messages from the bush to give to the Sydney Olympic athletes," she said
"We meet so many wonderful people, relied on water trucks and brought in feed for the horses and getting across the Sydney Harbour bridge was a logistical nightmare - but well worth the effort."
Joy had been sworn to secrecy about the role the horses and riders would play in the opening ceremony she just had to ask people to audition for a part that required riding one handed.
"So that was great for all my mates in polocrosse because they had to ride holding a racket so holding a flag would be easy," she said.
"But I couldn't tell them anything just encourage them to audition.
"Once selected, and many local polocrosse players made the grade, practice sessions were held at Castle Hill showground starting at 11:00pm and going through to 3:00am so no one outside the event would know what was happening.
"It was such a great moment in the opening ceremony when 120 riders rode into the arena with their flags.Something very special for everyone involved and the public to see that sight."
Once that event concluded all attention turned to the entertainment at Horsely Park where the showjumping was taking place.
Singleton's Andrew Thomas, then aged 19 years, performed his whip cracking displays something he thought was okay at the time but now looking back told Joy was much bigger than he realised at the time.
It was decided to put on displays of polocrosse as part of the entertainment to showcase a unique Aussie sport.
"Only trouble was we weren't allowed to removed the show jumps so it was played between those obstacles which provided plenty of entertainment not only for the visitors but our players who thought hiding behind a jump was a new polocrosse trick," said Joy.
And so the reunion saw a reenactment of the flag ride organised by Bruce Moxey, some more whip cracking by Andrew Thomas and the cutting of a big cake and plenty of yarning and no doubt some talk about horses and their bloodlines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.