Grass identification and pasture management workshops

Do you wish you were better able to identify the grasses in your paddock?
Then join your neighbours and community at a free workshop being led by local agronomist and grass identification expert, Harry Rose in conjunction with Hunter Local Land Services.
The workshop will be held at Baerami on Wednesday 1 May from 9:30am to 1:30pm.
Attendees will receive free pasture weeds identification and grass identification resources and be taught how to use these in the field to key out these usually tricky to identify species.
Spaces are limited with priority given to primary producers.
Venue details will be provided on confirmation of your registration.
Register now www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/hunter/events
Contact: Anne Lantry0428 394 668anne.lantry@lls.nsw.gov.au\
Also next month Carol and Harry Rose will be holding pasture management workshops at Merriwa event on 29 May and Dungog on 30 May.
At these 'in-paddock' days the Roses will be discussing:
Register now https://bit.ly/3TNlhh8
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.