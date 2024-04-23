Amber algae alert issued for Glennies Creek Dam

WaterNSW has advised that Glennies Creek Dam is currently on amber alert with potentially toxic Radiocystis sp. present in the water.
Customers and visitors are advised that blue-green algae may be multiplying, and the water may have a green tinge and musty or organic taste and odour.
The water should be considered as unsuitable for potable use as well as stock watering. Alternative supplies or prior treatment of raw water for domestic purposes should be considered.
Visitors to Lake St Clair Park, are advised to exercise caution in these areas, as blue-green algal concentrations can rise to red alert levels quickly under warm, calm weather conditions.
Singleton Council draws raw water from Glennies Creek Dam and provides treatment at Obanvale Water Treatment Plant before supplying treated water to the town.
However, between Glennies Creek Dam and Obanvale Water Treatment plant there are a number of properties connected to the raw water supply and potentially impacted by algae presence in the Dam. To date, monitoring has not identified the algae in Council's raw water feed, but this may change. However, the raw water supply is untreated and is solely for the purpose of irrigation and stock supply.
This water supply must not be used for any domestic purposes, such as drinking, washing, food preparation, cooking, personal hygiene or other uses where consumption may be possible.
Additionally, due to the elevated risk of potentially toxic algae in the Dam, Council advises the raw water should not be used for stock consumption until further notice from Water NSW.
Current information on the algae alert is available on WaterNSW website https://www.waternsw.com.au/water.../water-quality/algae
