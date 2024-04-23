The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Amber algae alert issued for Glennies Creek Dam

By Newsroom
April 23 2024 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water NSW has issued an amber algae alert for Glennies Creek Dam. Picture supplied
Water NSW has issued an amber algae alert for Glennies Creek Dam. Picture supplied

WaterNSW has advised that Glennies Creek Dam is currently on amber alert with potentially toxic Radiocystis sp. present in the water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.