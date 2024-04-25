Singleton Anzac Day 2024 - a special tribute to WW2 veteran Graham Curtis

As Singleton's Anzac Day march headed down Hunter Street towards the cenotaph in Burdekin Park the loudest applause could be heard as the vehicle carrying WW2 veteran Graham Curtis drove past.
The 99-year-old is Singleton's last surviving veteran of the last world war and this September he will be turning 100.
Once the ranks of every Anzac Day march were filled with veterans from the 1939-45 war, but sadly their numbers have dwindled to just a few who are still able to participate on the day.
But in Mr Curtis's case age has not wearied his love of life and attending the annual march.
He still lives independently, possibly the only WW2 veteran, to do so in the Upper Hunter.
And he was busy chatting to everyone on Thursday morning at the main Anzac Day service.
This year the Singleton RSL Sub Branch organised a special tribute and dedication for Mr Curtis performed by Hype Dance Hunter Valley.
Delivering the Anzac Day address was Lt.Col. Jarrod Brook, commandant, Singleton School of Infantry.
He said like today the Singleton Town Band played as the young soldiers left Singleton to join the Australian forces in WW1.
He said he was honoured to speak at this significant event in our nation's calendar
He said the Gallopi campaign was ill conceived with 900 dead and 2000 wounded at the end of first day for no tactical success.
"It is notable how we as a nation commemorate the loss at Anzac Cove rather than a victory on the battlefield," he said.
And he went onto to describe the chaos and brutal losses that always occur in battle and the terrible cost of war
He said the duty to remember is profound
"We remember the sacrifice of 103,000 service men and women who lost their lives and today we remember them and their families, and those who returned from war injured and scarred from their service," he said.
