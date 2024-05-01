Bulga and Branxton communities commemorate Anzac Day

This year's Anzac Day in the village of Bulga commenced with a Dawn Service at Bulga Tavern followed by the main service at 11am beside the War Memorial Gates at Bulga Recreation Ground.
Official guest speakers included WO2 Barlin-Butler from Singleton's School Infantry Centre and Councillor Tony Jarrett along with local speakers. Around 150 people attended and enjoyed light refreshments after the service. Two-up was enjoyed by some spirited players who attended the Bulga Tavern in the afternoon.
In Branxton, the morning the march was led by local RSL sub branch member and WW2 veteran, 98 year-old Errol Bailey with Thomas, Stirling and Archer in memory of their grandfather Peter Groves who was a long term member of the executive of the sub branch.
Local schools, sports clubs, Fire brigade, Scouts and Guides joined in the march and for the first time the Branxton Women's Shed. Dan Repacholi, MP delivered the address in particular remembering CPL Jack Fitzgibbon whom the ADF lost earlier this year.
