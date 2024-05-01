Predicted prolonged spell of wet weather

The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to fall in coastal areas with Norah Head near Newcastle receiving 94mm overnight Tuesday but the Upper Hunter is predicted to record showers until at least Tuesday next week.
This continued wet spell is due to a very slow-moving, strong high-pressure system that came behind this week's cool change.
By Saturday and Sunday a trough may develop over the state that could bring heavy rain to some areas.
Singleton recorded 12mm for Tuesday and the Bureau of Meteorology has rain for the rest of the week at between a 70-90 per cent chance of 0-15mm each day with the heaviest falls expected on Saturday and Sunday.
April has been the wettest month to date for most of the Upper Hunter with Broke recording 155mm, Lower Belford 144, Elderslie recording 141mm, Mirannie 140mm. Meanwhile in Pokolbin they received 188mm and further inland Muswellbrook 137mm, Scone 103mm and Merriwa 90mm.
The falls in the region's winter cropping district are perfectly timed for sowing or boosting growth of recently sown crops like canola and oats.
So far this week Scone has recorded 10mm and Merriwa 9mm.
Unfortunately the rainfall is not good news for the organisers of the Tocal Field Days that start on Friday and run over the weekend. By Wednesday morning Tocal had recorded 40mm.
So if you are heading to the field days take your gumboots and a waterproof jacket it might be a bit muddy underfoot.
Temperatures each day will be around 20 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.