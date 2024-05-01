Singleton's Black and Red Bulls wins against Muswellbrook and Medowie

Singleton RUFC Black Bulls were on the front foot early and scored back to back tries quickly putting the Muswellbrook Heelers under early pressure. The Heelers remained composed and by half time had a slender 19-17 lead.
It was an arm wrestle in the 2nd half with the both teams going try for try. The Heelers held a nail biting 31-29 lead with only one minute remaining. Black Bulls remained composed and kept the ball in hand putting the Heelers defence under pressure.
A penalty awarded to the Black Bulls on full time proved to be a heartbreaking finish for the Heelers. The kick was successful and the final score 32-31 to Singleton Black Bulls. The game was played with great spirit and the crowd witnessed an epic spectacle.
In the other match Farmers Warehouse Red Bulls ran away victors in Medowie 46-24. After Round 3 results in the Hunter Suburban Competition Reds sit at the top of the table with the Blacks sitting third.
