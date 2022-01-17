news, local-news,

Saturday, 15 January 2022 CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS RD 3 - STABLEFORD Field: 61 Grades A Sam Edmonds 43 Grades A Brendan Bendeich 41 Grades A Gregory Tearle 37 Grades B Paul Bush 40 Grades B Robert Hale 38 Grades B Norm Redgrove 37 Grades C Timothy Lane 43 Grades C Geoff Geason 39 Grades C Matthew Bain 38 NTP Rodney Moylan 152cm NTP Gregory Tearle 183cm NTP Geoff Geason 113cm NTP Mark Moylan 375cm Balls 18 Distributed down to score: 33 Pro's N.T.P 18th Hole GEOFF GEASON 113cm = $96 Proshop Voucher The Club Championships resumed after being postponed at the end of last year with 61 players enjoying the balmy conditions on Saturday. The day's stableford event provided some outstanding scores with young Sam Edmonds winning A Grade with an outstanding 43 pts (72 off the stick) from Brendan Bendeich with 41 pts (71 off the stick) with Greg Tearle third with his excellent 37 pts. Paul Bush won B Grade with his 40 pts, a score which gave him a 3 shot lead after 3 rounds of the championships. Bobby Hale finished runner up with his 38 pts with Norm Redgrove's 37 pts good enough for third. Tim Lane played beautifully to win C Grade with an outstanding 43 pts (85 off the stick) which gave him an 8 shot lead after 3 rounds in the championships. Geoff Geason finished runner up with his 39 pts which included the Pro's NTPin on the last, earning him $96 in the Pro Shop. Matthew Bain, last year's C Grade Champion finished third with his 38 pts. 33 pts was needed to win a ball. Going into the last round of the Club Championships, Lee Heuston was leading A Grade on 214 (72,72,70) from Joshua Tracey on 215 (71,72,72) with Brendan Bendeich 218 (74,72,71) and Rod Wilton 229 (73, 79,77). Paul Bush was leading B Grade on 257, with Neil Bridge (260), Robert Hale (264) and Geoff Jones (267) making the seeded group for the last day. Tim Lane was leading C Grade by a commanding 8 shots on (274) with David Pearce (282), Pip Lancaster (283) and Col Hughes (283) making up the seeded group. During the week, Corey Lamb played outstandingly well in the very prestigious Master of the Amateurs competition at the Victoria Golf Club to finish 4th. The Men's and Women's Australian Master of the Amateurs 72-hole Championships are considered by many of the world's leading amateur golfers to be the finest Amateur Golf Championships in the world. He will be playing in the NSW Amateur in two weeks' time, so we wish him all the best in this event. Sunday, 16 January 2022 CLUB CHAMPS RD 4 - STABLEFORD Field: 40 Grades A Sam Edmonds 38 Grades A Mark Moylan 38 Grades A Brendan Bendeich 36 Grades B Geoff Jones 45 Grades B Robert Hale 40 Grades B Micheal Carling 39 Grades C Timothy Lane 43 Grades C Pip Lancaster 40 Grades C David Pearce 37 NTP 2/11 Joshua Tracey 149cm NTP 4 Robert Hale 230cm NTP 9/18 Anthony Brunsdon 447cm NTP 13 Murray Johanson 274cm Balls 12 Distributed down to score: 33 Pro's N.T.P 18th Hole David Kinch 426cm = $70 Proshop Voucher The last round of the Club's Championships was played on Sunday with each grade providing some excellent golf. The day's stableford winners were Sam Edmonds in A Grade (39 pts), Geoff Jones in B Grade (an unbelievable 45 pts) and Tim Lane in C Grade (also with an outstanding 43 pts.) Dave Kinch won the Pro's NTPin on the last with 33 pts needed to win a ball. Joshua Tracey became the A Grade Club Champion once again (he has finished second many times as well) with an excellent 72 to win the A Grade by 3 shots from the overnight leader Lee Heuston. They were all square going down the 13th before Joshua managed to pull away over the last 5 holes despite Lee matching him on 3 of those holes. Brendan Bendeich finished third with another solid 76. Geoff Jones played the "best round of his life" to win B Grade by two shots from Bobby Hale, who played beautifully as well. Geoff's 77 off the stick (45 pts) allowed him to come from 10 shots back to win the title in a very impressive fashion. Tim Lane clearly won C Grade, converting his overnight 8 shot lead into a 10- shot win after his 86 off the stick (43 pts). Pip Lancaster was very pleased with his effort as well to finish runner up after his best ever 88 off the stick. Brendan won the A Grade Nett by 8 shots; Bobby Hale won the B Grade Nett by 6 shots whilst Pip won the C Grade Nett by 5 shots. Other notable winners were Sam Edmonds winning the Junior title by an impressive 14 shots despite Zach also playing well; Tim Lane winning the Mug of Mugs after a last round 64 nett score; and Pip Lancaster winning the Veteran's title by 8 points. A reminder to all members that the Club's Presentation night will be held next Saturday night starting at 5.30 pm.

