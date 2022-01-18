news, local-news,

First Tamworth's Country Music Festival was postponed due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases now the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) announce this weekend's Rodeo Round Up, due to be held at Tamworth's AELEC arena on the 21st and 22nd January has been cancelled. ABCRA Executive Officer, Craig Young, says the decision was made following a Board meeting last night. "Unfortunately, the growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting on many services and events state-wide, has also impacted the ABCRA and while this was an extremely tough and difficult decision for the Board to make, we must prioritise the health and safety of our team, competitors, sponsors and spectators," said Mr Young. Mr Young also said, that along with the continued risks of COVID-19, the postponement of other major events also had a significant impact on ticket sales. "We want to run events and we want to have our athletes competing, but given the significant health and financial risk to the Association, the Board simply had no other option but to cancel this particular event," Mr Young added. The ABCRA will continue to work toward its events scheduled for the coming months, and having its athletes back competing in 2022. Competitor entry fees and tickets will now be refunded. "The Board would like to thank everyone who supported this event with entries, our sponsors and the volunteers who had committed to the event," Mr Young said. Following this announcement, the ABCRA will assess its eligibility to access the event saver funding from NSW Government.

