Singleton Library's Speakers Series continues in May with Scott Bevan

By Newsroom
Updated May 2 2024 - 11:06am, first published 11:05am
Scott Bevan paddling down the Hunter River near Jerrys Plains. Picture by Nick Raschke
Paddle the Hunter River with Scott Bevan, confront the mental health front line with The Rosie Project best-selling author Graham Simsion and Anne Buist, and explore the 2,500-year story of Psykhe and Eros with Kate Forsythe-it's a who's-who of literary royalty at Singleton Public Library this May.

