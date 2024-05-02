Singleton Library's Speakers Series continues in May with Scott Bevan

Paddle the Hunter River with Scott Bevan, confront the mental health front line with The Rosie Project best-selling author Graham Simsion and Anne Buist, and explore the 2,500-year story of Psykhe and Eros with Kate Forsythe-it's a who's-who of literary royalty at Singleton Public Library this May.
The year-long Singleton Speaker Series continues to gather some of Australia's most revered authors in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Library's current home, bringing an insight into the creativity and inspiration of the writers of some of the most popular tomes on its shelves.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's Director Organisation + Community Capacity, said there was no better way to mark two decades of the Library's Queen Street building than with the help of some of its most-borrowed writers.
"Singleton readers might have thought it was impossible to top the likes of Candace Fox and Peter FitzSimons from our April list, but in true literary style our Library team has delivered a twist with more acclaimed authors for May," she said.
"It's an amazing opportunity for people to be able to speak with their favourite writers, go behind-the-scenes of how their favourite books were created, and maybe even get a sneak peek of what's coming next. Best of all, it's all free to attend."
May's program will begin with a new adventure when writer and journalist Scott Bevan paddles again in Return to the Hunter on Thursday 9 May at 5.30pm, appearing at Singleton Public Library in conjunction with the National Trust's Heritage Festival.
In a special Sunday event, The Rosie Project author Graeme Simsion and partner Anne Buist will be in Singleton on 26 May at 3pm to talk about their latest collaboration, The Glass House. A follow up to their first join effort, Two Steps Forward, The Glass House is set in an acute psychiatric ward. As well as their books, they'll also be talking about their mission to visit every bookshop in Australia.
Last but not least, award-winning author, poet and storyteller Kate Forsyth will be in Singleton on Thursday 30 May at 5.30pm to talk about her latest book, Psykhe. Holding a Doctorate of Creative Arts in fairy tale studies, the author brings new vigour to the 2,500-year-old Greek myth of Psykhe and Eros as a life-affirming celebration of female strength.
"We're incredibly lucky that Singleton has become a destination for Australia's most popular writers, and the response we've had from people coming along has been fantastic," Mrs Brereton said.
"I encourage all book lovers to take up free tickets to all of these events in May and help us continue the celebration of our wonderful Library."
Books will be available to purchase at all three talks. To book, visit Singleton Speaker Series by Singleton Public Library | Eventbrite
