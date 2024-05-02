Call-out to locals to vote for Broke in the NSW Tourism Awards

With its bicentenary celebrations in full swing, Broke has even more reasons to celebrate after being named a finalist in the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards for the fourth year running.
Nestled in the foothills of the Brokenback Mountain range and just a two-hour drive from Sydney, Broke is home to some of the Hunter Valley's best boutique vineyards, cellar doors, acclaimed fine dining, World Heritage-listed wilderness and ancient Aboriginal rock art.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said there were many reasons as to why this small but thriving region of the Hunter Valley is such a popular visitor destination.
"Broke is just 15 minutes' drive west from Pokolbin, but it's the road less travelled and it's all the better for it," she said.
"Away from the crowds, this region boasts history and heritage, arts and culture, plus food and wine experiences, but what really makes it truly special is the community spirit.
"Broke is brimming with passionate local operators, artisans and producers and is home to an incredibly resilient community that has bounced back from recent bushfires and devastating flooding.
"To be acknowledged as a finalist in these awards for the fourth-year running is a testament to the passion, authenticity and love that our local family-owned businesses, makers, and community share with visitors to the stunning village of Broke.
"Broke really is an authentic country experience not to be missed, which is why we need everyone to jump online to vote for Broke as NSW's Top Tiny Tourism Town."
Broke is a finalist in the Tiny Tourism Town category of the awards (population under 1500 residents) and is up against neighbouring Hunter Valley tiny town Wollombi, Eugowra in the Central West and Huskisson on the South Coast.
Cr Moore said everyone should take the opportunity to discover Broke's boutique wineries, cellar doors, renowned restaurants and luxurious getaways, minus the crowds.
"And with Broke celebrating its bicentenary this year, there's even more to see, do and experience," she said.
"I urge everyone to jump online and cast a vote for Broke so we take out top honours, and better yet, take a trip to Broke to see for yourself what all the fuss is all about."
The NSW Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate our state's diverse and outstanding regional destinations. They provide communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the opportunity to showcase how their town encourages tourism development, increases visitation and drives the visitor economy for our state.
To vote for Broke, visit: www.businessnsw.com/events/2024-nsw-top-tourism-town-awards/broke-finalist
Voting closes 5pm Monday 13 May.
Winners of the 2024 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards will be announced at the 2024 LGNSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference being held 28-30 May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.